GFS: We're not hiring at the moment

In this time of restaurant slowdowns, job cuts and layoffs, a social media post about one local company hiring food service workers left that business' phones ringing for hours Thursday.

But the company, Global Food Services, said it isn't hiring at the moment. The post is not true, the company stated.

GFS Group was made aware of a hiring message through social media. "We are not looking for a crew of workers at this time," the company said.

GFS Group's restaurants include King's and Chuck E Cheese's.

"We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy and we look forward to getting back to regular service through our restaurant properties as soon as the threat of this virus is over," GFS stated in a press release.