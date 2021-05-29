GHC: 2 homeowners preapproved for updated pandemic mortgage relief

Two homeowners who have had difficulty paying their mortgages because of the COVID-19 pandemic were preapproved for the Guam Housing Corp.'s $714,000 mortgage relief program because of updated requirements, said acting GHC President Edith Pangelinan.

Under the updated requirements, real property assets are no longer included in the calculation of household income which, in many cases, resulted in applicants being deemed ineligible for mortgage relief assistance.

At a GHC board meeting Friday, Pangelinan said the two homeowner applications that GHC preapproved are going through a review by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna on Friday said the agency received the first preapproved application last week, and the second one this week.

"(They are) still under review, but I anticipate our review will be quick," Topasna said.

GHC, with GHURA's assistance, recently updated the program eligibility requirements, making the program available to more families.

The extended application period ends June 4.

Prior to the updated income threshold requirement, only three families benefited from the program in six months. If the additional two get final approval, the total amount of benefits granted still will be a small portion of the $714,000 the federal government made available to Guam for mortgage relief.

To apply: