The Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association announced recently in a press release the results of its 2023 board of directors election and selection of officers. Marie Guerrero, CEO of B&G Pacific LLC Three Squares Restaurant, was unanimously elected board chairperson. Dean Huntsman, general manager of Dusit Thani Guam Resort, was elected first vice chairperson. Sudipta Basu, general manager of City Hill dba Guam Plaza Resort, was elected secretary and treasurer and tenth board member for a one-year term. Nick Song, general manager of the Westin Resort Guam, was elected hotelier vice chairperson. Darren Talai, president of International Dining Concepts, was elected restaurateur vice chairperson. Jim Herbert, general manager of Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods, was elected vice chairperson of the Allied Industry Chapter.

Serving as elected board members and directors are Ken Yanagisawa, general manager of the Tsubaki Tower; Jeffrey Schweizer, president of Asia Pacific Hotels; Tae Oh, owner of Vantage Advertising; and Sophia Chu Wigsten, general manager of Hyatt Regency Guam.

The primary purpose of GHRA is to promote the highest standards of service and quality in the hotels and restaurants on Guam, advocate just legislation and governmental regulations governing the conduct of business, improve business community relations through positive interactions with Guam’s citizenry and publicize the value and benefits of the island’s visitor industry to the territory’s economy, the organization stated in the release.