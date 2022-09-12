The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association recently invited guests to kick off their weekend with the island's "first immersive exhibition" of art and music in celebration of a very special anniversary for the organization.

GHRA's 50th Anniversary Social, held Friday night at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon, featured three ballrooms bursting with eye-catching digital art and five interactive selfie rooms to keep partygoers celebrating – and taking photos – through the evening. DJs from DROP kept the music pumping.

“They didn’t want, not the typical gala, where there are 44 tables – this event was for guests to interact and socialize,” said Louie Montinola, who handled the decor. The night's festivities, he added, were about five months in the making and took just under a week to execute.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The anniversary celebration lives on through social media, said GHRA president Mary Rhodes, who encouraged celebrants to post and tag their photos and videos online.

"We are hoping that people are inspired and interact with our hashtag at #immerseguam," she said.

For more information, call GHRA at 671-649-1447, email info@ghra.org or go online at www.ghra.org.