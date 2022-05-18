A federal investigation has found that a construction company under contract with the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority disregarded its legal obligation to pay 10 workers the required overtime rate for hours worked over 40 in a workweek, the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division announced in a press release.

Investigators with the Wage and Hour Division determined that O.H. Construction, owned by Michael Jeon Lee, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the federal agency.

The employer also violated minimum wage, payroll and basic records provisions of the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts by not paying the higher applicable wage to workers in multiple job categories, the agency added.

The company also did not display or make available required Davis-Bacon and Related Acts informational resources at the worksite, as the law requires.

The division recovered $17,640 in back wages and liquidated damages for the affected workers, and assessed $6,170 in civil money penalties for reckless disregard of the act, according to the agency.

“Employers can’t enter into ad hoc agreements with workers that deny them their lawfully earned overtime wages,” said Wage and Hour Division district director Terence Trotter, in Honolulu. “Employers should take advantage of the many educational tools we offer in order to avoid costly violations such as those found in this case.”

In fiscal year 2021, the Wage and Hour Division identified more than $36 million in wages owed to people working in the construction industry.

The Davis-Bacon and Related Acts apply to contractors and subcontractors performing on federally funded or assisted contracts in excess of $2,000 for the construction, alteration, or repair, including painting and decorating, of public buildings or public works.

Projects under GHURA are mostly, if not entirely, federally funded.