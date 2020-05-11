GHURA reopens today by appointment only

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will partially open for business from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today, while complying with social distancing rules.

The agency will see clients based on appointments, GHURA officials stated in a press release.

No walk-ins will be allowed, and visitors must wear a mask to be permitted entry into the building.

Those who need to make inquiries, express concerns about their housing assistance benefits, drop off required documents, pick up forms or make an appointment, must contact their assigned housing specialist through email or telephone. They may also leave a written message in the GHURA drive-up express drop box located in the parking lot shared by GHURA and the Sinajana Mayor's Office.