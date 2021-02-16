GIAA to receive $5.56M in federal pandemic relief funds

Guam's airport will receive $5.56 million of the $2 billion recently announced by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The funds will be used for operating and maintenance expenses," said Rolenda Fa'asumalie, Guam International Airport Authority spokeswoman.

The grant aims to help airports affected by COVID-19 under the FAA's Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, according to a press release.

The airport is also working with the FAA on at least one other grant created under the Biden administration.

Guam airport's revenues continue to fall far short of its previous levels due to low passenger and flight numbers, Faasumalie said the airport has been working with their federal counterparts on federal funding opportunities.

In fiscal 2019, GIAA’s operating costs were $44.9 million and they collected $68.9 million in operating revenues, according to an audit report.

December finances

In December 2020, the airport collected $1.94 million in revenues from facilities usage charges, rent, concessions and miscellaneous sources, according to a report filed with the Legislature.

Costs and expenses for the month were reported at $2.82 million.

Capital grants from the federal government for the same month were $4.18 million.

Airport Executive Manager John Quinata recently said they continue to cut down on expenditures as much as possible, keeping spending to “what’s absolutely necessary,” which includes personnel and other operational costs.

A condition of the stimulus funding is 90% retention of employees, Faasumalie has said.

Another source of savings is the refinancing of 2013 bonds that they’re hoping will result in a savings of $5 million this year. The actual savings for the annual debt service as well as over the life of the bond will depend on the interest rates on the refinancing.