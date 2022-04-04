A new business in Tamuning is now representing a Fortune 500 company that is a global leader in the production of electrical appliances and products in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry.

The Midea Appliances Center is a gleaming steel and glass structure across from the Guam Premier Outlets on Chalan San Antonio. The sprawling 10,000-square-foot showroom offers customers a chance to browse through a robust and varied inventory of, among other things, small kitchen appliances, water appliances, laundry appliances, large cooking appliances and refrigeration appliances.

Many may not be familiar with the Midea brand, but they quite possibly have company products in their house as a major segment of the Midea business model is that of an original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer for many well-known global brands. In 2016, Yahoo News reported that Midea acquired 80%t of Toshiba, the giant Japanese multinational conglomerate based in Tokyo.

"We broke ground in 2018 and we had to deal with COVID during the construction, but we were able to open last December in 2021," said Franco Hui, the president of Sunyes Corp., the company doing business as the Midea Appliances Center.

"Our major product is air conditioners – Guam is very hot," laughs Hui. At the moment, Midea employs 18 full-time staffers to assist customers in sales and service of the company products. The second floor of the Midea Appliances Center houses a large, separate boutique dedicated to household items, kitchenware like pots and pans, plates, and cutlery. "Upstairs, we have products that pair well with the home appliances we sell," Hui said. A large, modern conference room and the executive offices are also on the second floor.

"We are very fortunate to be authorized by Midea for sales and after-sales service, and our products all have warranties. (Air conditioning units) have one year for parts and service, and the appliance warranty varies with the appliance, but majority is six months," Hui said.

"All of the air conditioners have inverters, so they qualify for the (Guam Power Authority) rebates, and the products are high quality; the return and repair is less than 1%."

"We do have commercial and government sales, but we are trying to share our one-stop household shopping with quality products with a reasonable price to the homeowners of Guam."

The Midea Appliances Center is located on Chalan San Antonio, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is on social media under the same name. To contact the Midea Appliances Center call 671-647-1222.