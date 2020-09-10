An independent third-party auditing firm will help reconcile a disputed $17.4 million in outstanding claims that Guam Memorial Hospital officials said TakeCare Insurance Company Inc. owes it, as well as a $6.4 million payment the company made in 2017.

The audit, which will be paid for by TakeCare, is part of an agreement that the island's only public hospital and the insurance company entered into Sept. 9, according to a press release from TakeCare.

With the agreement, GMH will begin accepting TakeCare insurance effective immediately.

TakeCare also paid the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority $1.73 million as a good faith payment for claims and services provided from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019, as part of this agreement. GMH agreed to accept TakeCare members at GMH effective Sept. 9, and bill TakeCare for services rendered at GMH for eligible TakeCare members.

Ernst & Young was the agreed upon independent, third-party auditing firm, according to the press release.

"If Ernst & Young determines that a credit is due to TakeCare, GMHA will apply it to TakeCare’s account. If Ernst & Young determines that payment is due to the GMHA, TakeCare will remit the payment within two weeks," the insurance company officials stated in the release.

TakeCare will also pay GMHA $1.5 million, payable in two equal installments, as good faith payment for claims on services provided from Jan. 1 through March 11, 2020. The good faith payments are subject to reconciliation by Ernst & Young.

“We are pleased with the results of this agreement. Both parties negotiated and compromised in good faith. Hospital services provided by GMH to TakeCare members will be billed directly to TakeCare by GMH," stated TakeCare Health Plan Administrator Arvin C. Lojo.

"TakeCare looks forward to the results of the reconciliation bringing this matter to final resolution while furthering our collaborative relationship with GMH. We also extend our gratitude to our valued employer groups and members for their continued support and trust in TakeCare.”