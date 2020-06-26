GNC Guam stores will stay open amid holding company headquarters bankruptcy filing

The GNC stores at the Micronesia Mall and Pacific Place are not affected by the bankruptcy, Globest LLC, which does business as GNC Guam, said Thursday in a statement.

"In response to GNC headquarters' plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, we, Globest LLC dba GNC (Guam), would like to clarify that we are an independent company unrelated to GNC Holdings and not part of GNC’s financial restructuring," GNC Guam said in the statement released by Jenny Yang, managing director of GNC Guam.

As a GNC franchisee on Guam and Saipan for more than 10 years, the Guam company stated, it "is confident to announce that the GNC headquarters decision has no impact on the GNC franchise businesses on Guam and Saipan."

"All of our retail outlets will remain normal operations. The relationships with our authorized retailers will also remain the same," the Guam company added.

"We are also working closely with our authorized retailer partners, including T Galleria by DFS, MallofGuam.com online shopping platform and ABC Stores on Guam, and T Galleria by DFS and Joeten Shopping Center on Saipan to bring more customers GNC’s world-class vitamins and supplements," the company stated.

During the challenging time of COVID-19 crisis, GNC Guam launched its website www.gncguam.net, which provides curbside pickup and delivery services at its Tumon location to help customers who prefer to avoid the crowds.

"We remain firmly committed to our customers, employees, community, supply chains, and customer’s royalty program benefits," GNC Guam said in its statement.

The Washington Post reported Monday that GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to close as many as 1,200 of its 5,200 U.S. stores as it searches for a buyer.