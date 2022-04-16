Wealth management firm Golden State announced its expansion into Guam with the addition of Frank Salas, who operates under Legacy Wealth Management Inc.

"This partnership will support his mission to continue providing high-quality financial planning with well-designed strategies for all his clients," Golden State said in a press release.

Salas is a 37-year veteran of the financial services industries, having held key positions at several companies including Prudential, Universe Insurance Underwriters and John Hancock Financial Services, according to Golden State.

"At the heart of every successful financial plan should be a deep understanding of the unique circumstances, preferences, risk tolerances and goals of each client," Salas said. "Joining Golden State with their extensive network and efficient business strategies will allow Legacy Wealth Management Inc. to focus on what matters most. We know that it's critical to build deep relationships with our clients, so that we fully understand their specific life situation and are able to develop customized plans that will help them meet their short- and long-term objectives."

Daniel R. Catone, founder and CEO of Golden State, said he's pleased about the addition of this first Golden State firm in Guam and said, "Over the years, Frank has cultivated a wealth of experience, honed his business acumen in the financial services industry and is well versed in how to deliver what we believe is best-in-class service to clients in the territory."

"As his partner, Golden State is committed to giving him the autonomy and support he needs to provide personalized and intentional financial planning to all his clients."

The Golden State family of companies, comprising Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC.

The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute more than 50 years of industry experience, and has partnered with advisers serving over $3 billion in assets under its care.