There is no basis to continue litigating a writ of mandamus against the Department of Revenue and Taxation regarding the cigarette tax stamp law because what is being required has commenced already, Assistant Attorney General Jordan Pauluhn said Wednesday during a hearing.

Western Sales Trading Co., a tobacco wholesaler, filed a petition in late April asking the court to force DRT's implementation of Guam's long-standing cigarette tax stamp law.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez signed an alternative writ of mandamus directing the DRT director to move forward with the tax stamp law and initiate the procurement outlined in Public Law 35-129.

That measure directs DRT to issue a request for proposals for a third party to enforce tobacco taxes, including the administration of the Cigarette Tax Stamp Law, and sets rules and regulations for cigarette tax stamps. The legislation was proposed after years without implementation of the tax stamp law.

Part of the government's answer to the alternative writ of mandamus is that the writ is moot because the procurement process began before the court's order.

"The (5 GCA Section 5150 declaration) was filed in February," Pauluhn said.

In fact, several days prior to the hearing, DRT testified against proposed legislation intended to close delays in the payment of cigarette tax stamps, as well as implement a 1% stamp fee to help pay for and enforce the stamp law, because the proposed changes would reportedly set back progress made in complying with current mandates.

"Despite the well-meaning intentions behind Bill 104-36, (DRT) respectfully opposes the legislation," DRT Deputy Director Frank Leon Guerrero said during the public hearing. "The department, through the law office of the attorney general, is preparing to secure the (invitation for bid) for the tax stamps and is about to issue a request for proposal to execute the current stamp tax law."

Ricardo Duenas, representing Western Sales Trading, also testified during the public hearing and in opposition to Bill 104.

"Bill 104-36 does nothing to address the inaction of DRT ... and would only serve, as testified by the (DRT) deputy director, to further delay the implementation of the tax stamp law," Duenas said at the time.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who introduced the tax stamp law when he was a senator in the Guam Legislature, said adding a fee on top of the cost of the tax stamp was "adding insult to injury," considering DRT's failure to implement the program.

"We also need to factor in the cost of the surety bond being proposed in Bill 104-36, ... those costs are going to get passed on to the consumer. And the additional salt in the wound on top of the insult to injury is the fact that we're now going to be assessing greater costs to these consumers for the agency not doing its job to begin with," San Nicolas said during the public hearing.

At the court hearing Wednesday, the judge said she needed to give Western Sales Trading a chance to respond to the government's answer to the alternative mandamus writ.

The court will set another hearing if needed, she said, based on additional filings anticipated from the parties.