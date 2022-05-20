Last week, the Lou Leon Guerrero- Josh Tenorio administration allocated an additional $7 million to support local businesses through the Guam Economic Development Authority. GEDA’s Local Employers’ Assistance Program opened in December 2021 and was established through Executive Order 2021-25 to provide direct financial assistance to small businesses that experienced extreme levels of pandemic-related interruption, the governor's office stated in a press release.

With 1,260 applications received as of Feb. 25, the program reached its initial budget. This additional commitment ensures more businesses receive relief, Adelup stated in the release.

Eligible applications represent approximately $59.6 million for local businesses, the governor's office stated in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Last year, I allocated $25 million in (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for LEAP, which was matched by the Legislature with $25 million authorized under P.L. 36-65. When the program was nearing the initial combined commitment of $50 million, I directed an additional $5 million. Last week, once again, I directed $7 million more,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our administration continues to invest in our future through strategic recovery efforts that provide relief to local businesses and working families. This additional funding brings our administration to over $110 million in direct aid to small businesses through multiple programs administered by GEDA.”

LEAP provides loans to small businesses that meet all eligibility criteria. Among the criteria is a demonstration of business interruption experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must have experienced a revenue impact of 50% or greater, or 20% or greater for covered establishments. Loan funds can be used for eligible business operating expenses with a focus on ensuring that businesses have adequate resources to maintain and possibly increase employment. Loans may be forgiven if at least 60% of all proceeds are used for eligible employee wage and benefit costs.