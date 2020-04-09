Governor: Economic recovery could take years

Without indications that air travel and tourist arrivals will resume soon, it could take as long as two years for Guam's economy to fully bounce back, the governor said.

"There's an estimation that it will take anywhere from one to two years to totally recover from this pandemic situation," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press briefing Wednesday.

"That is also why ... Congress is putting out $2 trillion worth of packages of financial help to all the United States and territories," the governor said, in part.

International air travel to Guam has stopped except for the "lifeline flights" United Airlines has been operating into Guam from Japan or Honolulu. Prior to the COVID-19 fears of travel, Guam saw more than 100,000 visitor arrivals a month and more than 1.5 million in a year.

The governor said she is hopeful the U.S. Congress will pass a fourth COVID-19 economic stimulus package. She said this package would be "structured primarily in putting more money into infrastructures, so that when we start recovering, we could start hiring more people to work in infrastructure projects."

"We're already putting together a shovel-ready infrastructure package to give to Congress or to give to the federal government so that we can get the monies also for infrastructure so that we could put people back to work," she said.

Ratings firm gives GovGuam a negative outlook

The governor said she wasn't surprised that the bond-rating agencies, such as Standard & Poor's, have changed the outlook for government borrowers, including GovGuam, to "negative."

"I think S&P is doing the same thing to everybody. ... I'd be very surprised if their credit (rating) is not changed to negative outlook," Leon Guerrero said.

S&P Global Ratings recently changed the outlook of all U.S. public finance sectors to negative due to the "COVID-19 and the swift onset of a recession," according to the Guam Economic Development Authority.

Following this recent decision, the S&P Global Ratings changed the outlook on the government of Guam's General and Limited Obligation Bonds and Certificates of Participation from stable to negative, GEDA stated.

GEDA assured the negative outlook will not mean additional GovGuam cost on debt repayments.

GovGuam's debt payments have a set interest rate that doesn't change with the negative outlook, according to GEDA. Future borrowing, however, could be affected.

GovGuam's outlook changed to negative because of "significantly declining tourism activity due to health and safety risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," GEDA stated.

The S&P affirmed its BB- rating on Guam's general obligation and limited obligation bonds and its B+ rating on Guam's appropriation-backed certificates of participation, according to GEDA. The release further states that there is a one-in-three chance Guam will get a lower credit rating over the next two years.

"The Guam Economic Development Authority emphasizes that the change in outlook on GovGuam credits is not unique to Guam, nor does it impact the fixed amount of debt service payments or the government's ability to pay debt service on time," stated Artemio "Ricky" Hernandez, GEDA deputy administrator.

"Despite the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 crisis, the government of Guam continues to fully prioritize its payment of bond and debt obligations."