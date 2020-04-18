Governor names members of economic recovery panel

The government of Guam has established a panel to begin the recovery process once the COVID-19 outbreak begins to clear up in the territory.

“If we do lift restrictions, it's clear from the panel that it will be done gradually and with great monitoring contact tracing,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Along with all those measures that gives us the confidence that we are safe and transmission is at a minimum.”

The governor announced the members of her recovery panel during Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing at Adelup.

Her lead person on the panel is Ricky Hernandez, Guam Economic Development Authority deputy director. Other members are David John, GEDA chairman; Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam president; Joseph Bradley, chief economist, Bank of Guam; Christine Baleto, Guam Chamber of Commerce chairperson; Holly Rustick, Guam Chamber board member; Pilar Laguana, Guam Visitors Bureau president/CEO; Dr. Mike Cruz, state surgeon; Dr. Thane Hancock; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Tony Babauta, governor’s chief of staff; and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

Guidelines for Opening Up America Again https://www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/

The announcement of the panel came the same day Leon Guerrero and governors from other states had discussions with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the "Opening Up America Again" guidelines.

Trump unveiled the three-phase approach based on the advice of public health experts. The guidelines identify stages to help government officials when the time comes to reopen the state and territorial economies, get people back to work and continue to protect American lives, according to the White House.

“His message to us is that he is going to push out the guidelines for Open America Again,” Leon Guerrero said. “He has put forward these guidelines and asked the states to look at them and use them as a basis to open up the states. But, he said this is not a mandate and he is not forcing people to open their states.”

The governor said the measures implemented so far have been successful. "I want us to continue so for sure when we start implementing a recovery plan that we don’t turn back to a reinfection."