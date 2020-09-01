Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said she is sensitive to the needs of Guam's small businesses but she isn't convinced it's time to talk about rolling back the Gross Receipts Tax increase to help island businesses cope with the economic downturn.

The governor was asked at a press conference if she was inclined to reduce the GRT rate while small businesses are reeling from COVID-19-related shutdowns. The governor responded, in part, "I feel that we are providing – again – the help to our small businesses and so, no, I have not made any discussions about that."

The governor added her administration has helped small businesses through this pandemic through other ways, such as the program that the Guam Economic Development Authority has administered to give federally funded cash grants to small to large businesses.

The governor was asked the question during a press conference in which the administration announced its progress on reducing the government of Guam deficit spending.

The government of Guam’s general fund ended the 2019 budget year with a surplus of $35.6 million compared to the previous year’s deficit of $10.4 million, in large part due to the increase in the Gross Receipts Tax rate, which was shouldered by businesses and their workers.

This year’s surplus improved the General Fund's net position from an accumulated deficit of $83 million over the past few years to a deficit of $47.8 million as of fiscal year 2019, the report states.

GovGuam's GRT tax collections increased by $45 million in fiscal 2019 from the previous year’s tax collection of $270 million, the Guam Office of Public Accountability reported Friday.

The increase in GRT tax collection offset the decrease in income tax revenue. Income taxes decreased by $37 million due to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reducing income tax rates, in fiscal year 2019, the GovGuam-wide financial audit showed.

GovGuam did offer a $13 million GRT tax abatement program to stimulate economic growth, the OPA stated.

The governor said GovGuam also increased the ceiling for small businesses' revenue that is exempt from GRT.

"I just wanted to say that this administration ... is very sensitive to the small business," the governor said.

As for the GEDA-administered grants, the agency has awarded nearly $14 million to small businesses under the Small Business Pandemic Grant program which is funded by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

According to GEDA, 2,153 grants have been awarded under the program, which total approximately $13.7 million.

Of those grants, 1,208 were approved for businesses with revenue under $500,000 and 793 were awarded to businesses with revenue above $500,000 but below $1.4 million.