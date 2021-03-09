Editor's note: These are business- and economy-related excerpts of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's State of the Island speech, delivered Monday night at the Guam Congress building:

COVID-19 has forced us to adapt to a different, more digital world, and we know we need to expand Guam’s economic horizon—but the fundamentals of our tourism industry are still strong.

Prior to COVID, nearly one-third of private-sector jobs were tied to tourism. But we know this industry is fragile—we’ve seen how strife in one part of the world affects travel to our region.

I propose to you that now is the time to renew our investment in Tumon—and acknowledge that to expand tourism, all of Guam must improve.

To do this, I am recommending that the Legislature commit the first $50 million in proceeds from the legal sale of cannabis to end flooding in Tumon, invest in island beautification and cultural preservation, and repair village roads.

I know that our tourism industry worries about our image with regard to cannabis. I hear your concerns, but the legal sale of cannabis will not define us. We must use the resources we have to shore up when times are hard, in order to be ready to compete against the world when times improve.

Small business incentives

To jumpstart our economy, we must invest in those hit hardest by COVID-19. That is why we cut small business taxes twice in the last term.

Now 85% of taxpayers who file GRT—businesses making 250,000 dollars or less in gross annual income—pay a 3% Business Privilege Tax—not 5%.

Senators, send me a bill that eliminates the sunset provision on these small business tax cuts, and I will sign it.

Still, cutting taxes and reinvesting the proceeds of a new industry to strengthen tourism won’t be enough.

Military spending kept Guam going

As new industries begin to take hold on Guam, we cannot ignore those that have withstood the test of time. As our tourism economy faltered under the weight of COVID-19, federal and military investments kept Guam going.

Only 17% of the $8.7 billion investment in the Guam buildup has been infused into our economy, and the current National Defense Appropriation Act commits more than $630 million in new dollars for Guam.

Thanks to the work of our Community Defense Liaison Office, our partners in the Department of Defense, and our allies in Congress, we won new NDAA funding for the full construction of a Public Health lab, the opening of the cultural repository, and the expanded use of foreign labor on civilian projects.

Taken together, these investments—these fundamental shifts in the status quo—will unchain our construction industry, spur development, help us preserve our culture, and create jobs.

Still, we cannot ignore the uncertainty of relying on too few industries. Data shows that states that had multiple industries did better during this pandemic than states that had concentrated efforts in one or two.

Incentivize women-owned small businesses

Now more than ever, public dollars must stand behind all small businesses—especially those led by female heads of household.

The World Bank reports that this pandemic has hit women harder. Women have had to drop out of the workforce in larger numbers due to child and parental care issues —especially those employed in retail, food service, and tourism.

And while women represent half of the population, we represent only about 20% of business owners on Guam.

I cannot accept this reality for my granddaughters — or yours.

(Monday) March 8th, is International Women’s Day. Senators, to empower the women in our community, I am ready to sign legislation that would provide local women-owned small businesses with a set-aside—mirrored after the local statute that prioritizes service-disabled veteran-owned businesses and programs already operating for decades in the federal government. This partnership between my administration, the Guam Women’s Chamber, and the Legislature will make meaningful policy to uplift generations of women.

All of you realize the special business challenges these groups face.

This program will pair big contracts with smaller companies to create local jobs.

And these jobs will help guarantee our people more than just a paycheck.