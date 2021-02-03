Governor's office: Residents can get visa exemption for emergency medical care

Guam residents requiring emergency medical care are allowed to enter the Philippines on a case-by-case basis, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

The Office of the Governor's Medical Referral Assistance Office, its Philippines medical referral coordinator, PhilMD, and St. Luke's Medical Center's International Business Relations Group are working closely with the Philippine Department of Health, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Consulate Office in Guam, to coordinate medical emergency care for Guam residents, the press release states.

"As we continue to respond to COVID-19, we cannot forget that regular medical care is necessary and sometimes patients need more services than what we can provide here on our island," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a press release. "We want to thank our Medical Referral Office, PhilMD, the Philippine Consulate Office, and the Philippines Department of Health and the Department of Foreign Affairs for allowing Guam residents access to crucial medical care during the pandemic."

For more information regarding medical emergency referral coordination for the Philippines:

• Call: 637-5433/489-5433

• Email: info.philmd@teleguam.net