GovGuam plans online permitting by end of 2021, ahead of construction boom

Government officials on Thursday said Guam could start an online permitting process before 2021 ends, and would improve more procedures ahead of what Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio anticipates will be a construction boom.

Another key goal is allowing for a "simultaneous" review of permit applications by government agencies to save all parties time and resources, according to Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu and Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola.

A meeting on Thursday provided Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Tenorio, permit czar Carl Gutierrez and the Permitting Task Force an update on what GovGuam agencies have accomplished so far and what tasks remain, related to the 2019 task force recommendations on how to improve Guam's permitting process, reduce bureaucracy and create transparency.

"I am aware in recent months of a backlog in permitting that is causing delay in some of the economic recovery and expansion projects that we have planned," Tenorio said.

Staff shortages and different interpretations and applications of statutes, rules and policies are contributing factors, Tenorio and Arriola said.

Gutierrez, who's also the president of the Guam Visitors Bureau, said he hopes agencies can agree soon on a uniform reading and application of permitting rules and laws.

Agencies said they have been chipping away at permit application backlogs by working on a more streamlined permitting process.

In August 2019, the Permitting Task Force provided nearly 30 recommendations to improve Guam's permitting process. A number of the short-term and intermediate recommendations have been addressed.

For example, within months of the recommendation, GovGuam restored the One Stop Center, now called the Business License and Permit Center, Mansapit-Shimizu said.

At least six agencies returned to the one-stop center, where those applying for construction permits or business licenses can obtain the help they need.

Mansapit-Shimizu said, when it comes to long-term recommendations, Rev and Tax expects to complete an online business application process, at least in pilot form, by the end of 2021.

"The type of system that we’re really looking toward is something where we have all the agencies ... able to access a single platform as opposed to different agencies accessing different platforms. We are looking toward a unified platform service for this," she said.

The Rev and Tax director also said work is continuing on a process in which a simple building construction project doesn't have to go through the same process that is applied to large, intricate and elaborate projects.

The agency is now refining an automatic process of canceling expired business licenses, she said.

"There's significant focus on working to move toward an online platform for applications for both business licenses and building permits, which will help to reduce face-to-face contact, which will reduce process time by allowing for concurrent review, and which will allow for transparency in the application process," Mansapit-Shimizu said.

With the latter, applicants would know the status of their applications at any point in time, she said.

Arriola said DPW also is looking at implementing an "online building permit application process by the end of the year."

"This process will take anywhere from 12 to 18 months for full transition and operation," he said.

At times, he said, it's the lack of proper communication that's causing delays in the permitting process.

U.S. Department of the Interior grant funds have been made available to acquire an online permitting system, Tenorio said.

Tenorio said the reopening of tourism and Guam's successes in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic make it more urgent to streamline the permitting process and allow construction projects to move forward without delay.

"This is basically to prepare for what I believe is going to be a boom that is going to be happening as soon as this pandemic is behind us," Tenorio said.