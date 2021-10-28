The Guam Power Authority earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, low-cost, and sustainable electric service.

Matt Hein, energy services manager of Cedar Falls Utilities in Cedar Falls, Iowa and chair of the Energy Innovation Committee presented the designations on Oct. 25, in Scottsdale, Arizona during the APPA’s annual Customer Connections Conference.

The SEP designation, which lasts for two years, recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure, energy efficiency and distributed energy programs, environmental and sustainability initiatives, and customer experience.

GPA joins more than 60 public power utilities nationwide that received the inaugural SEP designation. It is a back-to-back accolade, as GPA also earned the APPA SEP designation in 2019.

“Utilities that earn the SEP designations are going the extra mile beyond providing electricity for the communities,” Hein said. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers with leading smart energy programs and energy services. These communities should be proud that their utilities are focused on providing excellent service while planning for the future.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a utility at the forefront of smart energy best practices,” said GPA General Manager John M. Benavente. “This SEP designation represents GPA’s dedication to offering programs that help our customers save money, reduce our collective environmental impact, and support our community’s responsible energy use. It is an honor to be recognized as a best-of-breed electric utility when it comes to smart energy.”