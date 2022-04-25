GPA seeks measure authorizing certain leases for $600M power plant

With legislation authorizing the installation of a 41-megawatt reserve facility at Cabras now law, the Guam Power Authority is seeking enactment of a follow-up measure authorizing "exceptional term leases" for the land lease agreements between GPA and Guam Ukudu Power LLC, the local subsidiary of the Korea Electric Power Corp. consortium owning the new Ukudu power plant.

The legislation is one of two pieces critical for financial closing on major funding for the project. The second is U.S. Environmental Protection Agency permitting, according to John Benavente, GPA general manager, who spoke to the Consolidated Commission on Utilities at a work session Thursday morning.

"KEPCO has already released close to about $100 million. But the senior part of the loan, which is about another $500 million, is contingent on these two things. Then the full construction just moves forward," Benavente said. "They've given a limited notice to proceed. To start ordering the machine, doing this and that. But to put ... the next $500 million, we need this passed as soon as possible."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Benavente added that they don't want to be put in a position where costs for the project could increase, stating that GPA has "done so well" to maintain its pricing.

GPA and the KEPCO-KEWP consortium are under a 25-year energy conversion agreement for a 198-MW power plant in Ukudu. This will be the next main source of power for Guam, intended to meet future energy demands, reduce fuel imports, facilitate the construction of more solar energy facilities, and perhaps most importantly, comply with the U.S. EPA consent decree put in place to avoid fines for violating federal emissions regulations. KEPCO will build and operate the plant while GPA purchases power for the term of the agreement, officials said. After that, GPA will assume ownership of the plant.

Commissioning is scheduled to take place in 2024.

There have been some setbacks with the project. Standby generation had to be moved out of the Ukudu main site in order to facilitate a shorter permitting process. Cabras in Piti was the preferred location for the 41-MW reserve, but an exemption was needed because it was close enough to Jose Rios Middle School to be in violation of a local distancing law for fossil fuel facilities.

While lawmakers and the governor granted that exemption, it came too late to avoid potential increases in costs for the reserve.

"The delay in the 41-MW, I'm in the process now to negotiate what increases are needed on that. We've been trying for so long to get that done, since last year. And I didn't, for the life of me, think that we would take this long to get that," Benavente said Thursday.

The lease legislation would essentially make it clear that land lease agreements between GPA and Guam Ukudu Power, including the Cabras site, are acceptable by law and overrides all "subsequent legislation" that may have influence or may create ambiguity over the contract, according to Benavente.

"For example, what happened with the Port (Authority of Guam) - the YTK issue," he said, referring to the past PAG lease dispute that led to an arbitration award, legal battles and scrutiny from the Legislature. "The lender's counsels, local counsels, brought it up. They're risk-averse because of the YTK issue and other things. So they advised the lenders that we should have something that specifically puts this in its place."

GPA stated Sen. Joe San Agustin is expected to introduce the lease legislation this month. Benavente said he hopes to get the matter completed in May.