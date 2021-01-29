GPO installs air purifying technology

Guam Premier Outlets recently added six Airdog X8 air purifiers to its COVID-19 mitigation procedures. The purifiers were placed in the food court and throughout the common area to provide clean air to all patrons and mall employees, GPO officials stated in a press release.

Even prior to COVID-19, it was GPO management’s goal to provide a safe and clean shopping experience for all customers, GPO stated in the release. “We’ve since ramped up our sanitizing efforts by incorporating electrostatic spraying using PurTabs three times a week in the common areas,” said Suzanne Perez, GPO shopping center manager. Considering all efforts GPO has made to sanitize the shopping center, the only thing missing was the air purifiers, Perez said.

“We did our research and learned that despite everything that we are doing to combat COVID, we needed to rid the air of pollutants. We chose the Airdog X8 purifier because of several factors: its ability to trap and destroy 99.9% of bacteria and viruses like the coronavirus and other pollutants, its ability to clean a 1,000-square-foot room in 20 minutes, and the HEPA washable filters helps save the environment and money in the long run,” she said.

The air purifier is also a smart device that features a detachable air quality laser detector. “We can take this detector inside the tenant spaces and throughout our common area to monitor the air quality,” she said.

According to the U.S. Air Quality Index, or AQI, an index of 0-50 is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little to no risk. “Our daily air quality index average is 4,” she said.

The purifiers are moved into the retail shops after closing and left on overnight to clean and purify the air in the tenant spaces, Perez said, adding that the GPO stores are on a daily rotation schedule to ensure the spaces are cleared of any airborne pollutants and viruses before the mall opens.

Perez said she wants GPO patrons to know that the management team and tenants are doing everything possible to make everyone feel comfortable and safe when they enter the shopping mall. “I encourage other businesses to incorporate an air purifier of some sort to their current COVID mitigation procedures,” she said. The Airdog purifiers are distributed locally by Hanna Enterprises LLC. and can be found online at http://airdogguam.com.