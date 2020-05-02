When shoppers return to their favorite shopping malls as early as May 9, they will likely find fewer people allowed in at any given time and they may not be able to enter without a mask.

"Social distancing will be the new norm," Guam Premier Outlets General Manager Monte Mesa said.

GPO, in Tamuning, one of Guam's major shopping malls, is preparing to reopen on May 9, Mesa said.

Tumon Sands Plaza will also reopen that date, Mesa said.

Micronesia Mall in Dededo announced on Friday that its reopening is tentatively set for May 9.

Compadres Mall in Dededo will be reopening on May 9, according to the mall's vice president, Jose Untalan.

Agana Shopping Center, according to marketing manager Myla Uson, is also anxious to open its doors and has been preparing for that eventuality, but has given no specific date for the reopening as of Friday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that some restrictions could be lifted by May 9, welcome news for retailers and other nonessential businesses that may be allowed to reopen.

Limited crowd

Mesa said GPO and its tenants have been working on their standard operating procedures for reopening.

When GPO reopens, the mall will limit the number of customers inside at any given time to about 775, Mesa said.

That number is way below the mall's normal occupancy pre-COVID-19.

An average of 9,000 to 10,000 customers a day visited GPO from Monday to Thursday before the public health emergency. During the weekend, that number would shoot up to an average of 12,000 to 14,000 people a day, Mesa said.

As the situation changes and as the governor lifts more restrictions, GPO will review its standard operating procedures, Mesa said.

For now, the planned limit of 775 customers at any given time during GPO's store hours should be more than enough space for everyone to move around while still practicing social distancing, Mesa said.

For Compadres Mall, a plan is in the works to ensure that there's ample social distancing in the bazaar areas, Untalan said.

The mall's temporary closure opened the opportunity to make improvements on the premises.

Compadres Mall, Untalan said, was among the small businesses that obtained a loan under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which enabled the shopping center to keep its employees.

Some of the Compadres Mall tenants deemed essential businesses have not closed.

Agana Shopping Center has also been using the temporary closure to prepare for the mall's reopening, including cleaning, sanitizing and attending to much-needed repairs around the center, Uson said.

She said the mall is also making sure important COVID-19 communication and advertising materials are ready "for us to continuously remind everyone on how to protect ourselves and others from this infectious disease."

Micronesia Mall on Friday posted on its official website and social media accounts that its reopening is tentatively set for May 9, with business hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While Micronesia Mall has been temporarily closed since March 20, at least four of its tenants considered essential businesses have never closed and at least five of its restaurant and health supplement tenants have been providing curbside pickup or takeout service.