GPO, stores to welcome ‘Furry Friends’

Get ready to take your dog shopping.

Starting Monday, Guam Premier Outlets will be offering its “GPO Furry Friends” pet-friendly program. GPO will be “one of the first” major local shopping centers to welcome “well-behaved fur babies,” GPO stated in a press release

“We are excited to launch this program and welcome our furry friends into our mall. We are limiting our pet-friendly program to dogs,” said Suzanne Perez, shopping center manager.

While the “Furry Friends” program extends only to common areas, stores will be permitted to adopt their own policies. Shoppers will see a green sticker with a dog’s paw print near the entrance for vendors that will be participating.

“Each store has their own internal policies that must be followed. For those that do welcome dogs into their spaces, we created a nice sticker with a paw print that will be placed on the storefronts, so please be on the lookout for those,” Perez said.

In order for dogs to be eligible, they must be registered with the Department of Agriculture. According to GPO’s release, they must also be accompanied by an adult at all times, collared and on a leash no longer than three feet.

“Owners may also opt to keep their dog in a carrier or stroller. Should any dog become aggressive, owners will be asked to secure a muzzle onto their pet or exit the property,” GPO stated.

Due to health regulations, dogs will not be permitted in certain portions of the mall, including the food court and play area. Water stations will be located outside of the mall’s entrances.

Other rules, according to GPO include:

Guests are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.

Owners may not tether their dogs and leave them unattended while they shop.

Owners may be asked to muzzle their dogs.

“The program’s success depends on the pet owners. The GPO Furry Friends Code of Conduct can be found on our website: gpoguam.com. We ask that everyone read it before bringing their dogs to our mall. We look forward to welcoming a whole new type of customer base – our Fur Friends,” Perez said.