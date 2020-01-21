Seven residents have completed the Guam Community College Truck Driving Transportation Boot Camp and will receive their Certificate of Completion at the Mangilao college's campus at 9 a.m. Thursday.

GCC partnered with six local companies to hold the first Truck Driving Transportation Boot Camp to address the shortage of licensed and trained commercial truck drivers on Guam, according to a press release. The partner companies are: V. Angoco Trucking Inc., CTSI Logistics Guam, South Pacific Petroleum Corporation, IP&E Holdings LLC, Ambyth Shipping & Trading Inc. and DeWitt Guam.

The boot camp began on Sept. 16, 2019. Through this program, participants received training to prepare them to test for their C-Class license, which qualifies them to fill the much-needed commercial truck driving jobs that are currently in demand. Participants also earned nationally recognized certificates in: Work Ethics, OSHA-10, National Career Readiness and CPR/Basic First Aid.

Representatives from Adelup, GCC and the six trucking companies will present the certificates.