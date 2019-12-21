Twenty one proud graduates accepted their certificates at a ceremony on Friday at the Guam Community College.
They successfully completed the 12-week Ship Repair Transportation Boot Camp and now work with Cabras Marine Corporation as apprentices.
Under the apprenticeship program they will work during the day at Cabras Marine and continue fulfilling their education requirements with GCC after working hours.
The boot camp, the second of its kind, was held in partnership with Cabras Marine and the Guam Department of Labor.
During the Boot Camp, participants were trained in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding and painting/blasting. Participants also obtained certification in CPR, Basic First Aid, OSHA-10 and National Career Readiness Certification (NCRC). Participants also received Work Ethic Certification from the “Center for Work Ethic Development” - the newest certification course offered by GCC to help employees work on their soft skills, which are essential to long term employment and promotion.
The Ship Repair Transportation Boot Camp is a 100% federally funded program from the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education grant. It is intended to provide opportunities for nontraditional, unemployed and underemployed individuals to enter high-skilled employment fields by providing them with the highest quality, student-centered education and job training for those specific jobs.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero; Sen. Amanda Shelton; Capt. Hans Sholley, Chief of Staff for Joint Region Marianas, Cabras Marine President Joe Cruz and GCC President Dr. Mary Okada addressed the participants and congratulated them on their accomplishments, wishing them a successful and productive career. Also in attendance were Cabras Marine chairwoman Terry Marshall Watkins and DOL Deputy Director Gerard Toves.