GRMC announces Employee of the Year

Guam Regional Medical City announced its employee of the year for 2022: patient services representative from the admissions department, Norma Balajadia.

With seven years under her belt, she's seen many people come through the hospital doors. From babies to adults, senior citizens, and homeless people, Balajadia is the first person and the last person who patients interact with when they need to go to the hospital.

Being honored as employee of the year had never crossed Balajadia’s mind before. To her, winning was something that she had never thought to focus on.

“I was shocked. Very shocked,” Balajadia told The Guam Daily Post. “It’s just not one of my priorities right now. It was never in my mind.”

When she sees people coming in sick, she just wants them to feel that somehow, some way, everything was going to be OK, she said.

“So they don’t get anxieties there. … You just want them to feel a sense of security that it’s going to be OK. Even sometimes if it is not,” said Balajadia.

'You just care'

For the hospital employee, helping the sick is something that comes naturally and is the right thing to do.

“You just care. It’s a simple thing. You just care. It’s not for the hospital. It’s not for myself. It’s for the person who is hurt. So when they come in, all you see is the person’s face and what they are going through, but the only thing that comes to mind is to care for them. Nothing else comes to mind. You just want to go and tell that person, ‘OK. It’s OK, we got this,’” she said.

Balajadia sees her job as a calling, not as something that is meant for her or the institution.

“It’s not for anybody’s benefit. It’s only for that person, for that time that they come in. It’s nothing else. Everybody here does it. We’re doing it, not for the hospital, it’s because it is what we chose to do,” Balajadia said.

She works closely with patients and their families from admission to discharge and she sees people come in with a range of illnesses.

“We work in a facility where people are coming in with so many different kinds of problems, from the smallest that don’t need to be seen to the largest. One day they’re laughing, smiling at you. The next thing you know, they’re going on cardiac arrest,” she said.

Balajadia said it is not her that should be honored, but it's the medical doctors, nurses and technicians who really deserve it.

“Those are the ones who get hit the hardest. … But, do they stop? No. Even, no matter how hard or frustrated they get. They don’t get to eat lunch. They don’t have breaks. It is them that should be honored, not me. It is them. I only push papers. That’s all I do,” she said. “It is them that should be recognized. It is them who should get the award.”

Balajadia told the Post she doesn’t see what she does as a job.

“It’s what we do. And I am very proud to be a part of GRMC. This is my home,” Balajadia said.

Balajadia was awarded a $5,000 prize, an Employee of the Year crystal award and an assigned parking spot for the year, according to a release from GRMC.