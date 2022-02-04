Guam Regional Medical City named Roger Arellano its 2021 Employee of the Year on Friday, Jan. 28. Arellano is GRMC's facilities and central utilities plant manager. Arellano joined GRMC in 2015, GRMC stated in a press release.

“Roger has an exemplary work ethic and his dedication to GRMC often means he and his team work very long hours, but they never complain. Roger is an excellent leader, keeping his people motivated and performing beyond expectations,” said Alan Funtanilla, CEO and president of GRMC. “This accolade is well deserved. GRMC is very fortunate to have an employee like Roger with such high personal integrity and leadership skills.”

The GRMC facility and CUP team work around the clock and often on weekends, GRMC stated in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Roger is honest and kind. Whenever Roger and his team are involved in a project, I have full confidence that the job will get done on time,” said Chalorna “Charly” Lauron, marketing manager, who nominated Arellano. “He is respected by his team, and he treats them fairly and with high regard. In everything he does, he always strives for the best.”

On the morning of the announcement, Arellano was on leave. The GRMC morale committee surprised him at his home with baked goods, his award, notification of an assigned parking spot for a year, and the grand prize of $5,000.