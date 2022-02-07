Guam Regional Medical City announced Friday the promotion of Bernie D. Lobaton to vice president of support services. Lobaton has been with GRMC since 2014. Prior to his promotion, Lobaton served as assistant vice president for materials management, GRMC stated in a press release.

Lobaton managed the hospital’s supply chain, procuring items from medical equipment to medicines. Under his supervision, materials management has been able to secure hard-to-source items that are crucial to GRMC’s operations despite challenges in the supply chain due to COVID-19, GRMC stated in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lobaton also oversees the hospital’s supply processing, distribution, purchasing, receiving, inventory management, housekeeping, linen and food services operations. His work was recognized in January 2015 when he was presented with the 2015 Executive Award. In 2018, Lobaton was recognized again with the CEO Award for his “tireless dedication to worthy causes and your willingness to share your knowledge.”

“Bernie has been a tremendous asset to GRMC since his first day. His ability to adapt to change and overcome any challenge that has presented itself has been remarkable. He effectively runs several of GRMC’s key departments and never says no to a challenge,” said Alan Funtanilla CEO and president of GRMC. “His response to the current disruptions in the supply chain has not stopped him from using his vast experience to obtain what GRMC needs to operate effectively, efficiently and safely.”