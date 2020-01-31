Pacific Unlimited Inc. broke ground at a new cold storage facility that, once completed, will be the largest facility of its kind in Micronesia, according to president John Limtiaco.

The cold storage and distribution facility is under construction in Tiyan. It will allow the company to continue providing services for the federal government, including Defense Logistics Agency, and now also for the commercial market, including small startup companies in need of warehouse and distribution services.

Limtiaco said the facility will provide frozen, chilled and climate-controlled third-party logistic services, including warehousing and distribution services in support of both military and private commercial customers.

"It is a state-of-the-art facility and will be the largest cold storage and climate-controlled facility in Micronesia," he said. "I look forward to a bright future at this facility."