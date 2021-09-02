Three of Guam's major business organizations on Wednesday "strongly urged" establishments across all business sectors, from restaurants to banks, to consider reducing their occupancy levels to 50%, as an example, to make enough room for social distancing and help stop record numbers of daily COVID-19 infections.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has not reinstated business occupancy restriction mandates, and continues to allow operations at 100% capacity.

The island is going through a new surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce, the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association jointly issued a notice Wednesday morning, stating, they "strongly urge establishments, across all business sectors, to take the necessary precautions recommended by Guam's medical professionals to keep customers and the community safe."

"Reduce occupancy levels to ensure social distancing is maintained to keep customers safe (e.g. 50% for all businesses); Maintain health and safety protocols; Encourage employees and customers to be vaccinated," the business groups said in the joint notice.

Mary Rhodes, GHRA president, said this is what the Physicians Advisory Group, under then chairman Dr. Hoa Nguyen - who has since stepped down from his post - as well as GHRA, recommended weeks ago.

"We are recommending all business sectors to reduce occupancy with the 6-feet social distance mandate. Fifty percent was an example for everyone to follow. This is what the PAG and GHRA recommended several weeks ago," Rhodes told The Guam Daily Post.

The governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said, "We appreciate all efforts, including from our business community, to control the spread of the virus."

Over the past few weeks, Guam's COVID-19 situation has once again gone from bad to worse. Government officials confirmed the highly transmissible delta variant has spread in the community.

Guam on Monday reached a record high of 206 new COVID-19 cases in a single day after getting a little over 100 new cases daily, while hospitalizations climbed to 45 daily and with additional COVID-19-related deaths, the Joint Information Center reported Tuesday night.

The governor has shut down schools to in-person learning indefinitely, mandated employee vaccination among certain types of businesses, and required people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be allowed entry into restaurants, bars and other specific venues.

"The continued spike in the COVID-19 infection rate throughout the island is a concern for all businesses and our community," the three groups said.

Besides reducing occupancy and getting vaccinated, the groups also encouraged businesses to ensure a 6-foot social distance to keep customers safe, to wear masks, wash or sanitize hands, and ensure proper contact tracing documentation.

"We urge businesses to take these necessary precautions in order to protect our employees, customers and the community. It's important we balance the safety of our people as well as the health of our economy," the business groups said.