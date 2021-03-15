Grow store takes root in Chalan Pago

While the laws legalizing marijuana on Guam have been a lightning rod for public discourse, one thing is for sure: residents can now grow marijuana legally, with conditions, in the privacy of their own homes. Entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the new policies to create new vectors in the local economy, and a spate of shops have popped up to provide some of the specialized hardware necessary for this type of specialty gardening - the indoor grow. Chris Castro, the manager at the grow supply store Cultivation Concepts in Chalan Pago, started modestly when the new laws took effect, selling wares out of the back of his truck, mostly by word-of-mouth referrals. “We started off with a peddler's license, and there were a lot of people asking us to source some of the items,” Castro said. “At that time we were just delivering straight to customers, but after a couple of years, it got so busy we had to open up the brick-and-mortar,” he said.

Specialty indoor growing hardware

Castro is bringing in the core specialty hardware necessary for indoor plant cultivation: grow lights, grow tents and plant nutrients. Other grow-related inventory such as grow mediums - such as coconut coir - and grow bags and pots can also be found at the store. “We have beginner setups, but we can accommodate experienced growers as well,” Castro said. “We are the distributer for Kelp 4 Less nutrients, an agricultural business based out of Idaho, they have a great reputation for customer service,” Castro said. “These products are specifically formulated nutrients that can be used for fruits and vegetables, and are designed for human consumption.”

Power draw

The indoor grow process, to the uninitiated, can be overwhelmingly technical. According to Castro, the grow lights use LED lighting technology, and provide the necessary spectrum for a successful seed to flower during indoor grow. “We can provide consultation to the grow, but I am not a pro, I get a lot of information from the internet and I can share a lot of links for troubleshooting your grow,” Castro said.

'Stay within regulations ...'

Castro estimates that customers that install a small grow setup, something with a 2-by-2-foot footprint, might incur a $20-$40 increase in their power bills. A novice grow setup can be assembled for around $300, according to Castro, and the store can support an industrial-scale grow operation as well. While the store provides grow supplies for all kinds of gardening, Castro stressed, “Make sure you are staying within regulations, no matter what you grow.”

Cultivation Concepts is located on Route 4 in Chalan Pago, near Flora Pago condominiums, next to Sol Market. For more information about a consultation, visit the company's Instagram account @cultcon671, or phone 475-2858.