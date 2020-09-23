GSWA general manager resigns

Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Larry Gast has filed his resignation with the board of directors, GSWA board Chairman Andrew Gayle confirmed.

While Gast was initially set to leave the agency by the end of the month, Gayle said board members have been working on options to keep him a little longer while the board searches for a replacement.

"We have a board meeting this Thursday and there's some options we're working on that we think will allow us to continue operating with Larry staying on in some form or another," Gayle said.

The general manager position at GSWA has specific requirements by law, which have proven to be difficult to meet in the past, Gayle added. It took about six or seven months to find and hire Gast after his predecessor resigned in August 2018, Gayle said.

"In the time of COVID, we think it will take even longer," Gayle said. "That's why we've come up with a possible transition plan that will allow Larry to stay with the Solid Waste Authority in some form or another, ... the options would include providing some supplemental services to offload some of his current workload."

The current thinking is Gast will continue as general manager until his replacement is on board but, pending the upcoming meeting, nothing has been decided by the board, Gayle added.

Gast, who served as a director of Solid Waste and Mosquito Control in Putnam County, Florida, began his job on Guam in March 2019. At the time, he described being able to work on island as a dream come true.

Gast cited personal reasons for his resignation, Gayle said. Gast would like to retire and the toughest thing for him has been having his family back in the states, Gayle added.

Gayle said if the board and Gast can find a good work-life balance, Gast can stay for several months as board members search for a replacement, and added that Gast has expressed willingness to work with the board on whatever type of relationship they can come up with.

When Gast came on board in April 2019, the federal court partially ended the receivership over government of Guam solid waste management.

The federal court allowed the transfer of the day-to-day and managerial operations from the federal receiver to GSWA. The receiver, Gershman, Brickner & Bratton Inc., retained the Ordot dump post-closure plan, which outlines the upkeep of the former dump, including a flare system to regulate methane discharge and liquified waste drainage from the capped former dump site.

"So we've been in this kind of partial receivership since then," Gayle said.

In April, GSWA saw a 43% drop in its average weekly commercial trash volume as many businesses have temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From January to March 14, the average weekly commercial trash volume was 1,010 tons. And that number has decreased to an average of 571 tons a week, or by 43%, GSWA stated in April.