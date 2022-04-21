Guam telecommunications provider GTA has been selected by the Competitive Carriers Association as the winner of its Annual Excellence in Marketing Awards.

The "We Start with You" short film won Best TV Commercial and YouTube Video in the carrier category for 2022. The film was shot and directed by Mighty Island and co-directed and produced by Brian Muna, GTA creative director, according to a release from the company.

The film tells GTA’s story of commitment to its roots, defined by its culture and rich history spanning over 70 years in Guam.

“We are honored to accept this award. 'We Start With You' draws from families whose stories go hand in hand with our mission to inspire the community in everything we do. To see our story recognized nationally is both humbling and rewarding for our team and Guam,” said Nathan Denight, vice president of marketing at GTA and executive producer of the project.

GTA accepted the award at CCA’s 2022 Mobile Carriers Show in Tampa, Florida last week. CCA members selected the winners and honored awardees for their innovative marketing campaigns. CCA is the leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States, the release stated.