GTA named five of the island’s high school students as its 2020-2021 Youth Leaders.

They are: Lexis Rene Sablan, Minami Cramer, Justine Xu, Jim Pamplona, and Jenna Treaster.

They were announced Saturday in a virtual ceremony.

Avinash Dhanraj, a 2018-2019 Youth Leader, opened the ceremony, saying the program allows each representative opportunities to become “outstanding leaders.”

“it allows us to learn and develop,” he said. “When I first heard of the program I only had a faint idea of what it took to become a leader. However, as a result of the time I spent with GTA, I discovered one of the most impactful characteristics of an inspiration leader - having a purpose. Once you understand your purpose everything else falls into place.”

He explained that the program provides youth representatives with resources to “become beacons of change in our communities.”

Laura Nelson-Cepeda, GTA director of public relations and corporate citizenship, explained that the program started out of the company’s passion for the youth and their role in the island’s future.

This year's theme is “Lead With Purpose.” It focuses on the desire to serve others, Nelson-Cepeda said.

Roland S. Certeza, GTA president and CEO, thanked Dhanraj and Austia Mendiola, saying they set the stage for their peers. This year, he said, they’re expanding the program to include five students.

“As we expand our GTA youth leader program we want to do more than just offer scholarships,” he said. “We want to inspire and ignite our youth as a GTA Youth Leader. This year, we challenge our Youth Leaders to lead with purpose, be a positive force in the community, and always, always make an impact.”

Mendiola, a Leader of Tomorrow from 2018-2019, and outgoing Youth Leader representative, said the program isn’t about the students as individuals.

“It’s about how we turn around and give back to the same community that has given so much to each of us,” Mendiola said.

Winners earned:

• Complimentary GTA mobile phone services and the latest Android or iPhone for one academic school year.

• A $2,000 scholarship in a 529b account with ASC Trust.

• Up to 100,000 air mileage points to compete in an approved art, sport or academic competition.