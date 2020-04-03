GTA delivering meals to COVID-19 front-line personnel

GTA is providing meals to almost 400 workers at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis, the company announced Thursday.

"We are hoping to shine light on our everyday heroes and support them in every way we can," GTA stated in a press release. "GTA would like to encourage the community to continue to promote simple acts of kindness and aid our front-line workers."

GTA is supporting personnel from Guam Memorial Hospital, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Fire Department.

“We are appreciative of GTA taking the effort to put this together for us. It is more important than food, it’s the community showing they care, they feel for us, and they’re showing up for us. We hope the community continues to show us that love,” stated Kevin Reilly, GFD spokesman.

GTA would like to encourage the community to continue to promote simple acts of kindness and aid our front-line workers, the company stated. The company’s “Team Up for Guam” initiative seeks to challenge everyone to help Guam overcome this pandemic together.

“This is a very trying time for our community. We are committed to supporting our heroes that are sacrificing time away from their families to be at the forefront of this pandemic. The simplest thing we can all do for them is to stay home,” stated GTA President Roland Certeza.