GTA delivers Care packages for front-line heroes

GTA teamed up with Dusit Beach Resort Guam and Patterson Enterprises to fill 300 care packages for our health care heroes at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

"It is our way of showing gratitude and support for our medical professionals who have courageously continued to fight this invisible enemy since March," GTA stated in a release.

GTA also donated 30 Samsung tablets with cases to keep patients in isolation connected with the medical teams and with family who are not able to physically be there with them.

Laura Nelson Cepeda, director of public relations and corporate citizenship stated, “When we hear of our front-line heroes being overwhelmed and families suffering or patients in isolation going through this alone, we do anything possible to lend a hand or extend a simple act of support and appreciation. Our support and prayers go out to everyone. We also thank Dusit Beach Resort Guam and Patterson Enterprises for being great corporate partners and assisting without hesitation.”

The care packages are filled with a GTA gift certificate to use at any GTA location, chargers and promotion goods in addition to snacks and Guam Premium Chocolates from Patterson Enterprises and toiletries from Dusit Beach Resort Guam.

Lilian Posadas, GMH administrator stated, “Simple and sincere acts of kindness like GTA’s Team Up for Guam effort have deep, heartwarming, profound effects on the health, morale, and hope for our front-line workers.”

GTA’s donation of meals for staff, prepared by Hafa Huli and A&L Foods, and tablets for families to have virtual connectivity and visitation with their loved ones are truly heartfelt gifts that not only nourish the physical wellbeing of our front-line workers and patients alike, but also the human spirit of everyone. For this and on behalf of our board of trustees, executive team, medical staff, employees and the patients we serve, we are immensely grateful," she added.