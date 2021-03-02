GTA donates 500,000 United miles for medical travel

GTA is donating a half million airline miles to help patients get necessary medical treatment off island. On Feb. 19, the local telecommunications company made its first of four quarterly installments of 125,000 miles to the Ayuda Foundation’s Wings For Life program. Wings For Life assists medically indigent patients by providing roundtrip air transportation via airline tickets purchased with donated frequent flier miles. GTA’s next installment will be April 16.

With 500,000 miles, Wings For Life can help with roundtrip air transportation for at least six patients from Guam, easing a tremendous financial burden for their families. “GTA’s generous mileage donation is among the largest received by Ayuda Foundation in years,” said former Sen. Jim Espaldon, Ayuda Foundation’s director of special projects. “The need is great, and this donation is impactful – certainly because it brings real relief for the patients and their families, but also because humanitarian work is essential to a strong community, and this project needs bold leaders like GTA to inspire greater giving.”

“It is important for us to find meaningful ways to give back to our community,” said Eveline Campus, vice president of marketing for GTA. “This means building relationships with local charitable organizations that impact the lives of our people. We look forward to working with Wings For Life this year to help our island with necessary medical travel.”

The Ayuda Foundation’s Wings For Life program also has a medical travel assistance program for cancer patients. In this case, relief comes in the form of grant funding from the Guam Cancer Trust Fund.

“We are so grateful for this wonderful gift from GTA. There are many local indigent patients, with critical, noncancer-related medical needs, that cannot be treated on island due to the lack of appropriate services,” Espaldon said. “Oftentimes, the cost of airfare is the major obstacle for these patients to get timely and proper medical care off-island. GTA’s donation is truly a blessing to those most in need, in their greatest moment of need. It will save lives and we are very thankful for GTA’s continuous support to our cause and our community.”