GTA: Efforts continue to expand, enhance wireless service and coverage

As part of its ongoing commitment to providing a quality network experience for customers, GTA announced it continues to make significant investments to enhance its wireless offerings and improve the quality of service for its subscribers.

The local telecom company continues to enhance network sites for wireless spectrum, paving the way to boost the capacity to meet the growing demand for high-speed wireless service, GTA stated in a press release.

These enhancements will allow increased coverage and higher speeds, according to the press release.

Roland Certeza, president and CEO, stated, “Technology improves our quality of life, and with our commitment to expanding coverage and increasing our footprint on the island, we can accommodate the demand for faster and more reliable data speeds.”

GTA is enhancing its coverage footprint throughout the island, recently completing 14 additional enhancements and more through the fourth quarter. This means subscribers will expect to see improved coverage throughout the island, GTA said in the release.

In addition to improving performance through additional spectrum, GTA will continue to enhance coverage areas over the next year, which will increase network coverage to about 95% of where GTA customers live, work, and play. Further investments also include adding more fiber to existing sites so homes can experience faster internet speeds and expanded coverage, GTA added.