GTA extends due dates for customers

GTA has extended its pledge to keep Guam residents connected and not terminate service to any residential or business accounts due to their inability to pay their bills as a result of circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we initially announced that we would waive late fees and disconnections through May 16, we have extended this date to June 30," the company stated Thursday.

"In March, GTA joined other U.S. carriers in taking the 'Keep Americans Connected Pledge' to protect our most vulnerable and those island residents and businesses who may be financially affected by COVID-19. The Federal Communications Commission initiated the pledge to protect consumers."

GTA encourages customers to contact the company directly to make payments. This can be done:

Online: At www.gta.net. Chat with GTA LIVE on the website

Over the phone: Contact GTA's Customer Support Center at 644-4482

In person: Visit GTA's retail stores

Find more information online at https://www.gta.net/coronavirus-covid-19-faqs.