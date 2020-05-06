Local telecom GTA on Tuesday announced it has extended its pledge to keep island residents connected and not terminate service to any residential or business accounts due to their inability to pay their bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we initially announced that we would waive late fees and disconnections through May 16, we have extended this date to June 30," GTA stated in a press release.

In March, GTA joined other U.S. carriers in taking the "Keep Americans Connected" pledge to island residents and businesses who may be financially affected by COVID-19. The Federal Communications Commission initiated the pledge to protect consumers.

Those who want to make payments may go to www.gta.net or contact GTA's Customer Support Center at 644-4482.