GTA garners excellence in marketing award

GTA has been named a 2023 Excellence in Marketing Award recipient by Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) at the Mobile Carriers Show, according to a release from the telecommunications carrier.

Recognizing the most creative and imaginative marketing campaigns across print, broadcast, digital and social platforms in the highly robust mobile carriers industry, awardees were honored onstage May 4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the release stated.

GTA was named the winner of the radio spot category for Carrier Member for 2023, chosen by CCA members for its Smartphone Trade-In Program radio campaign.

CCA’s annual Excellence in Marketing Awards are given to exemplary submissions reviewed and selected by CCA members, and the CCA member campaign submission with the most overall votes is also presented with the People’s Choice Award, it was stated in the release.

“The highly creative submissions received in the 2023 Excellence in Marketing Awards program showcase the wide depth and breadth of talent and excellence our competitive carrier marketplace has to offer,” said Tim Donovan, president and CEO of CCA. “We are so proud of all our Excellence in Marketing award winners and participants for representing world-class campaigns within the industry and across the marketing field at large.”

Jon Nathan Denight, vice president of Product and Marketing of GTA said, "We are honored to receive this prestigious marketing award from the Competitive Carriers Association. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication, creativity, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and strategic thinking to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry."