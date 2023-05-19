GTA hears concerns on undersea cable, promises faster internet

GTA Teleguam will work to bring better high-speed internet access to Guam’s southern villages as it moves forward with the landing of an undersea telecommunications cable in Inalåhan bay, GTA Executive Vice President Dan Tydingco said Monday.

Members of the Inalåhan Municipal Planning Council last week expressed a desire for more contribution to the village before GTA proceeds with the construction of a cable landing station. The council also wants to require that any regulatory reports from the company to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency be forwarded to the Inalåhan Mayor's Office.

“The issues which some of the (council) may have raised as valid concerns, they will be addressed. We have to work with all those regulatory agencies and respond in kind with how we will respond to any flooding or impact in the area,” Tydingco said Monday.

GTA plans to use more environmentally friendly technology than has been used in the past to bring the cable in under the seabed and roadway in Inalåhan, he said. Instead of cutting away portions of the seabed or dropping a cable on top of it directly, the cable will be drilled through the ground, he added.

Tydingco said the landing station, the first on the southeast portion of the island, and additional community work in the south will help bring rapid-speed internet to areas that may not have had it before.

Every existing cable station now sits on the western side of the island, the GTA executive said. Concerns over seismological reports, which have to do with the risk of earthquakes, have prevented eastern landings. But after more studies, GTA is confident it can bring a cable in safely at Inalahån.

He said there’s no concern the project will be slowed down, with GTA already hiring environmental experts and others to help work through the multiagency regulatory requirements.

Besides going through the village municipal council, the telecom will have to clear Guam EPA, the Department of Public Works and federal regulators. It also must go through a separate process with the CHamoru Land Trust Commission to approve the undersea portion of the cable.

Legislation passed last year eased the process for telecom companies looking to enter into commercial leases with the Land Trust for undersea land. More are expected.

“Suffice it to say, out of the 12 cables that come in and out of Guam, five of them are either halfway through their lifespan or coming to the end of their lives. There’s going to be a need to replace these aging and decommissioned cables,” Tydingco said.