To protect companies against sophisticated cybersecurity threats such as phishing, zero-day malware across domains, and other attempts to breach information systems, GTA is offering a new and cost-effective managed enterprise solution called Multi-Threat Security Bundle, to strengthen business’ resilience and enhance cybersecurity agility. MTSB provides a seamless user experience, along with integrated protection essential to the digital transformation of businesses, according to a March 3 media release from GTA.

“The pandemic quickly changed the way businesses operate, shifting their employees to work remotely while still staying connected to their network. By having a built-in security solution like MTSB in place, a business can stay secured and operate effectively without sensitive data being compromised,” said Roland Certeza, president and CEO of GTA.

Through Fortinet, a worldwide network security and threat management company, GTA provides next-generation firewall hardware called FortiGate to prevent unauthorized internet users from accessing private networks. FortiGate blocks unauthorized applications and keeps networks secure as new threats arise. It includes Firewall VPN, application control, intrusion prevention, antivirus, URL filtering, sandboxing and SSL Inspection.

“As businesses grow to satisfy customer needs, next-generation firewalls become vital in implementing network security. Our MTSB enterprise solution helps businesses build resiliency to protect customer data and comply with various compliance and regulatory requirements. With MTSB, we decrease the exposure of businesses to attacks that may compromise sensitive data and information,” says Certeza.

MTSB protects with real-time updates, monitoring by security experts, and network surveillance 24 hours a day. The enterprise security bundle includes professional installation, managed network services, web filtering, blocked protocols, site-to-site VPN, maintenance and support, and onsite repair.