GTA lines up Chinese New Year events

GTA announced Wednesday that it would celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat, on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend-long festivities will include offers and promotions, along with a traditional lion dance performance by the Chinese School of Guam.

Customers who sign up for GTA’s handset payment option will receive a red envelope, which holds a special gift from GTA. One lucky red envelope recipient could win an Apple TV or other great prizes. Red envelopes or packets are presented at social gatherings or during holidays such as Chinese New Year and symbolize good luck, good health, and longevity, GTA stated in a press release.