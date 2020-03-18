GTA offers relief to customers, adjusts store hours

For the next 60 days, GTA TeleGuam will not terminate service to any residential or business customer for their inability to pay their bills and all late fees will be waived, the company announced Tuesday. Same-day repair and next-day install will be provided should any network events affect GTA subscriber services at home and work.

In order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, GTA stores and call centers will remain open with some schedule adjustments:

Agana Shopping Center: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Andersen Air Force Base: Daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call Center: Daily from 6 a.m. to midnight

GTA Experience Center in Tamuning: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday

Micronesia Mall: Daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Navy Exchange: Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Tumon headquarters: Closed for bill payments

"Families are at the heart of everything we do, and we're committed to keeping you and yours safe," said Roland Certeza, GTA president and CEO.