GTA will open a new GTA Experience Center at the Theater Wing of the Micronesia Mall today, Nov. 14. The state-of-the-art experience center boasts 1,800 square feet of space to showcase the most innovative solutions while offering a unique, interactive experience, according to a release from GTA.

"Our newest experience center is more than just a new retail store,” stated Andrew Gayle, chief operating officer of GTA. “It is a space for customers to discover the latest devices through interactive displays, participate in live demos, and get their mobile devices assessed and repaired by our Smart technicians."

The space includes a Smart Center; an advanced queuing system for customers; a large assortment of tech gear, accessories, and IoT devices to complement home and office; an interactive kid play corner with devices, and more.

"By providing the right technical solutions for our business and residential customers, we stay committed to connecting you and continue to provide you with an unmatched customer experience,” Gayle stated. “Our very first experience center opened its doors at the Camacho Landmark Center in 2019, paving the way to creating unique experiences for our island’s customers. We welcome you into our stores during these unprecedented times.”