The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, presented GTA with the Employer Support Freedom Award on Tuesday at the GTA Experience Center in Tamuning, according to a media release from GTA.

The award is the highest recognition given by the United States government to employers for their outstanding support for employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

In late August, GTA was among 38 other local companies and organizations recognized during National Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve Week. Service members Avery Tyquiengco, Jerome Joseph Solivar and Holden Barcinas nominated the local telecommunications provider.

Stacy Elarmo, vice president of people operations at GTA, said, “Our military service members have made incredible sacrifices to serve and protect our country. Our National Guard and Reserve members are ready to serve at home or abroad at any moment’s notice. GTA’s commitment is to support these employees and their family members throughout their deployment cycle. I especially want to recognize our (human resources) superstar, Jennifer Taitano, who is the heart of this program. She goes above and beyond to ensure we stay dedicated to supporting our service members.”

The ESGR also presented the Patriot Award to a GTA employee who provided outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to a fellow employee who has answered the nation’s call to serve. Joshua M. Leon Guerrero, corporate trainer, was nominated and presented with the Patriot Award, recognizing his work in providing extraordinary support of employee Jeremy R. Cepeda of the Guam Army National Guard.