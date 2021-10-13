GTA on Monday announced the promotion of three managers to vice president and the hiring of a vice president for marketing.

The following appointments reflect, GTA stated in a press release, its commitment to developing homegrown talent and providing those people with the opportunity to lead the island’s "only truly local telecommunications provider."

“I’m a strong believer that Guam has the talent to compete at a global level,” said Roland Certeza, GTA president and CEO. “We just need to provide the experience and exposure. Our recent promotions and appointments show GTA’s commitment to developing our team not only on the executive level but across our organization. We are deeply rooted in our island and investing in our local people is a core value here at GTA.”

• Stacy Cunliffe Elarmo is the new vice president of People Operations. Formerly head of human resources at GTA, she was born and raised on Guam. Elarmo returned to the island in 2019, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience in human resources and finance with tech companies in San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle.

• Crena Byerly is the new vice president of Enterprise Sales. Formerly sales director, Byerly is an expert in enterprise sales, and notably one of the few undersea cable subject matter experts in our region, according to GTA. She worked her way up the ranks from an account manager in 2005.

• Gene Crisostomo is the new vice president of Network Operations. Formerly director of Network Operations, Crisostomo began his career in 1995 as a laborer at GTA, and through hard work and training, he has become an expert in network operations. He is a hands-on leader, constantly analyzing and solving complex problems. His expertise includes technical knowledge in wireline, wireless, optical, broadband, and undersea cable systems, and he engages with his team to expand the network and service-impacting issues.

• Jon Nathan “Nate” Denight has joined GTA as the vice president of Marketing. Denight held a director of marketing, Enterprise Business Unit, role for another Guam telecommunications company earlier this year. Denight’s passion for building brands expanded with his work as president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau, according to GTA. Denight joins GTA with a wealth of knowledge to modernize GTA's brand and align its business goals to drive sales growth, GTA added.