GTA is hosting its first-ever Girls Code workshop aimed at celebrating women in technology and empowering girls to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Girls Code will include workshops on the basics of coding and computer science. It will be taught and facilitated by the IT team at GTA. This is one of GTA’s efforts to build on youth empowerment initiatives.

Various organizations have been working to encourage more youth to pursue careers in engineering and sciences. On Guam, there's been a shortage of engineers and professionals in related fields. Officials with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas and representatives from the local business community have called for more youth to join STEM fields and to stay on Guam to help replace aging infrastructure and participate in the planning and construction of new buildings.

The Girls Code workshop is open to girls ages 12 through 16. It will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. on March 7. The event is open to the first 16 girls to sign up and will take place at the GTA Experience Center in Tamuning.

“By investing in our island’s youth, we can make a meaningful impact in our community. As we celebrate International Women’s Day in March, we want to empower our young women to take interest in STEM careers and encourage our youth to feel empowered to pursue their passion,” said Michele Catahay Perez, community relations manager at GTA.

To learn more or to sign up, email prsquad@gta.net.